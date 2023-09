34 players named for Netball extended squad

Fiji Pearls head coach Unaisi Rokoura has named her extended squad for the South Pacific Games.

Rokoura handpicked the 34-member squad following the Digicel Punjas National Championship last weekend.

Some players were also picked during the Punjas Digicel Secondary Schools Tournament, which happened over the last two weeks.

The squad will be in camp and undergo training before the final squad is named to represent Fiji in the SPG in November.

Fiji Pearls Extended Squad:

AFA RUSIVAKULA – Fiji Invitational

ALESI PAUL – Nasinu ALISI NAQIRI – Nasinu

ALISI NEISULU – Fiji Secondary Schools

ANASEINI NAUQE – Fiji Invitational

AVELINA NAVUE – Fiji Invitational

BULOU WAQANIDROLA – Fiji Secondary School

ELINA DRIKIBAU – Fiji Invitational

JIMAIMA KETE – Fiji Invitational

JOSEPHINE NAILUMU – Fiji Invitational

KALESI TAWAKE – Fiji Invitational

KELETI TIKOTANI – Fiji Invitational

LUTU VANANALAGI – Fiji Secondary School

MALIANA RUSIVAKULA – Fiji Invitational

MERE NATOBA – Tailevu

MEREIA ROKOYALO – Ra

MEREONI KURU – Lautoka

MERESEINI TAWAKE – Ra

MERI MOLIVEITA – Tailevu

NINA NAKULA – Fiji Secondary School

REAMA VEREKAUTA – Fiji Invitational

RUTH RAKETEKETE – Fiji Invitational

SALOTE VOSA – Lautoka

SERA NAMOSIMALUA – Fiji Secondary Schools

SITERI LUTUIWASA – Kadavu

TIMAIMA NAIKAUKAUCAGI – Tailevu

UNAISI RAULUNI – Fiji Invitational

YVONNE NALEWABAU – Fiji Secondary School

Overseas Based

ADI VAKAOCA BOLAKORO – England

KELERA NAIWAI – New Zealand

NAVINIYA SIVO – Australia

ANA MOI – New Zealand

SHAID SALUSALU – Australia

NICOLE KAMOTU – Australia