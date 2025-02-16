Naisau calls for support

Kauniluila Basketball Club President Ben Naisau

Kauniluila Basketball Club president Ben Naisau is calling out to parents, supporters and enthusiasts to come out in numbers to the Kaunikuila Basketball Tournament Challenge that will be held at the Vodafone Arena throughout this week.

The tournament started yesterday following its launch, and features 11 men’s teams and four women’s teams.

While basketball may be considered as a minor sport in Fiji, Naisau believes there is still many untapped talents out there, and this tournament will help with the growth of the sport.

He also adds that having children and youths take up sports is a great way to keep them out of trouble and healthy at the same time.

“We hope to have a wonderful challenge in the next week and we hope to the numbers, and see people come out. We know that basketball may not seem as a big sport at the stage, maybe classified as minority, we need to get away from that mindset of classifying sports, sport is a sport. If we can get our kids more involved in any kind of sport be it basketball, rugby or soccer, then we’re pretty much doing a good job because we’re keeping our kids out of danger and at the same time keeping them healthy.”

Tomorrow’s round of matches will start at 5pm, with five games being played until 9pm.

In tomorrow’s matches, Kaunikuila Reds will take on Wolves at 5pm, Zodiac Wyrens Women’s will play USP Islanders at 6pm, Zodiac Mavericks plays USP Islanders at 7pm.

Zodiac Rams will then play the Hornets at 8pm, followed by Stripling Warriors Outcydaz’s clash at 9pm.