Motuliki thrilled to have competed in the world’s best youth 7s

New Zealand Under 18 7s rep Levonah Motuliki has described the Global Youth Sevens Tournament as the number one youth tournament in the world and says she feels blessed to have shared that stage alongside her Fijian mates, including Lynda Vatuloka-Rabeni in the girls team and Rupeni Raviyawa and James Tuituba in the boys team, as both sides claimed the titles.

For Motuliki, competing at this level was more than just a victory it was an opportunity to grow alongside some of the world’s best young talent.

“I’m really grateful to be playing alongside my Fijian teammates like Lynda, Rupeni and James. They push me every day, and to win both titles together is something I’ll always be thankful for.”

Motuliki, who has maternal links to Komo Kabara in Lau, started playing rugby at Auckland Marist Rugby Club when she was just five years old, a beginning she credits to her mother.

“My mum forced me to play, but I quickly fell in love with the game and never looked back.”

As she grew older, she drew inspiration from former Black Ferns captain Fiao’o Fa’amausili, whose leadership and determination motivated her to aim higher.

The call-up to the New Zealand u18 side was a dream come true.

“I was very excited and shocked. This has been my goal for a long time, so finally making the team meant everything.”

Motuliki says her faith and strong family support from her mum, siblings, and extended family across New Zealand, Fiji and beyond keep her motivated, especially as she bounces back from injuries and continues to chase her dreams on the world stage.

With championship-winning experience at the world’s biggest youth 7s tournament, the youngster is ready to take the next steps in her rugby journey, proud of her roots and the team that helped her rise.

