Mocenacagi to feature in Mike Friday’s Select 7s squad

The Rugby town, Sigatoka is set to feel the impact of Olympic pedigree after Sevuloni Mocenacagi was named in the McDonald’s Mike Friday’s Select 7s squad, a move that immediately adds power, experience and big-match authority to the international invitational side.

An Olympic medalist with Fiji, Mocenacagi is one of the most feared forwards in the modern sevens game and also a player whose explosive power and relentless engine have shaped contests at the very highest level.

In a format built on speed and space, his ability to win collisions, dominate the breakdown and shift momentum in crucial moments makes him a priceless asset.

Head coach Mike Friday believes Mocenacagi’s inclusion gives the Select 7s a competitive edge that cannot be taught.

“Sevu is a true international performer and a big-time competitor,” Friday said. “He understands what it takes to win on the world stage. His physicality, breakdown work and ability to dominate key moments make him a massive addition to this group.”

Mocenacagi’s selection underlines the Select 7s philosophy — blending proven champions with elite talent to create a team capable of producing both high-performance rugby and crowd-pleasing entertainment. His presence adds steel to a squad already brimming with pace and attacking flair.

For Mocenacagi, the opportunity carries extra meaning, with the chance to play at home in front of the Fiji faithful.

“Being part of the McDonald’s Mike Friday Select 7s is something special. Playing at home, alongside world-class players, and in front of our fans means a lot. I’m ready to bring physicality, energy and pride to the jersey.”

The McDonald’s Mike Friday Select 7s will line up at the 2026 McDonald’s Coral Coast Fiji 7s, where fans can expect a powerful mix of speed, skill and forward dominance — with Mocenacagi’s Olympic grit set to be at the heart of their push for top honours.

The Coral Coast 7s runs from 15th to 17th of next month, and fans can watch the LIVE action on FBC Sports.

