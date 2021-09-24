Rugby League
Milne helps Rabbitohs side to victory
September 5, 2021 7:25 am
[Source: Facebook]
Fiji Bati and Rabbitohs centre Taane Milne assisted his side take down Dragons 20-16 in the 25th round of the NRL last night.
Taane Milne crossing out wide after half-time in the 42nd minute.
Fiji-born Mikaele Ravalawa played a significant role for his die after setting up a finishing try for his St George Illawarra side.
Article continues after advertisement
The Rabbitohs cruised to a 20-0 lead before the Dragons pinched three late tries by a double from Tyrell Sloan and the finishing try from Ravalawa.
For the Dragons, it was a disappointing end to a season.
Advertisement