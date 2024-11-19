Metal debris falls at Cowboys Stadium

[Source: Reuters]

A large piece of metal came loose and crashed onto the field at AT&T Stadium near Dallas on Monday, hours before the home team Dallas Cowboys were set to play the Houston Texans, but no injuries were reported.

A Cowboys spokesman said that the metal piece and additional debris fell while the stadium’s retractable roof was in the process of opening.

The stadium is located in Arlington, which sits about midway between Dallas and Fort Worth.

Images on social media showed a large piece of metal sitting on the field. Media reports indicated that it landed near multiple production workers.