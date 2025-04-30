Let's stick together, says Drua boss

[ Source: Fijian Drua / Facebook ]

Fijian Drua chief executive Mark Evans made an emotional plea to stakeholders and fans to stick with them despite the team’s recent dismal performance.

He delivered a video message highlighting the disappointing season with some tough losses, two good wins and a few which could’ve have their way.

Evans says overall, they are not happy with the results so far.

The Drua CEO says they know that many fans are feeling a bit deflated but urges their 16th man to keep the faith.

The Drua boss believes that Fijians are no stranger to hardships, and they know when tough times come, they must be faced head-on.

He says the key point is for players, coaches, staff, sponsors and most importantly the fans to stick together.

Evans goes on to say that everyone needs to support the Drua in their next three home games.

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua host the Queensland Reds in the Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific clash on Saturday at 2:05pm which will be followed by the Wallaroos Test against the Vodafone Fijiana 15s at 5pm.

Both games will air live on FBC Sports.

