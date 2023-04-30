Koroki earns Urawa 1-1 draw at Al Hilal in final first leg

Urawa’s hopes were enhanced further when Al Dawsari was sent off with three minutes remaining after he kicked out at Ken Iwao while the pair lay on the turf following an earlier tussle.

The red card means Al Dawsari will miss the second leg.

The clubs are meeting in the Asian Champions League final for the third time in six years and, despite Al Dawsari’s impending absence, the tie is evenly poised going into next week’s decider.

Moussa Marega was denied midway through the second half when Nishikawa reacted quickly to touch the Mali international’s shot on the turn narrowly wide before Al Dawsari’s moment of madness left Al Hilal playing with 10 men for the dying moments.

Urawa host the second leg next Saturday aiming to win the Asian title for the third time after victories in 2007 and 2017.