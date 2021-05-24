Home

Rugby League

Koroisau helps Panthers side to victory

Venina Rakautoga Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @VeninaRakautogaFBCNews
September 4, 2021 7:58 am

Fiji Bati and Panthers hooker Apisai Koroisau scored a try for Penrith Panthers to help take down the Paramatta Eels 40-6 in round 25 of the NRL last night.

But it was Brian To’o’s hat-trick that led the Panthers victory over a depleted Eels outfit.

To’o crossed in the fifth, 44th and 66th minutes as Penrith, raced away to round out their regular season in fine touch.

Penrith’s left edge fired with four of seven tries as the To’o and Matt Burton combination clicked alongside Jarome Luai and Viliame Kikau in a performance that sets the side up nicely for the finals.

Source: NRL

