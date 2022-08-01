Kiraz hat trick saves Bulldogs

Bulldogs defeated Knights 24-10 through a hat-trick from Jacob Kiraz and the brilliant combination of Matt Burton and Josh Addo-Carr.

A hat-trick to Kiraz set up the win with Addo-Carr and Burton on fire with two try assists each.

The Bulldogs got off to a flyer with Addo-Carr denied a try for a forward pass, before Braidon Burns set up Kiraz in the other corner with some brilliant hands.

Addo-Carr produced a brilliant cross-field kick as Kiraz finished off a superb team try to grab a double.

Simi Sasagi set up Enari Tuala, who strolled over to get the Knights back in the contest.

Burton produced a brilliant cross-field kick for Addo-Carr, who put the ball on a platter for Aaron Schoupp to dive over for the Bulldogs’ third try of the afternoon.

Phoenix Crossland was penalised for a lifting tackle on Jake Averillo, allowing Burton to extend the lead to 18-4 at halftime.

Kiraz came up with a brilliant finish to score his hat-trick just after halftime to put the Bulldogs well in control.

Dominic Young scored to give the Knights a sniff of a comeback, but it was too little too late.

In another NRL result, Dragons went down 8-34 to Cowboys.

[Source: FOX Sports]