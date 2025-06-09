Kini Naholo could potentially make AB’s debut in 2026

[Photo: FILE]

Fiji-born Hurricanes winger Kiniviliame Naholo has been named as one of the possible debutants for the All Blacks next year after an impressive season this year in the Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific competition.

The 26-year-old’s rise in Super Rugby Pacific this year was impossible to ignore, until injury brought it to a sudden halt.

The Hurricanes winger was among the competition’s most destructive performers in 2025, combining raw power, explosive pace and a relentless work rate that consistently put him among the top players in effort and carry stats.

In a competition stacked with outside backs, Naholo separated himself through physical dominance and an ability to finish under pressure.

His performances had him firmly in the All Blacks selectors’ radars before the serious knee injury ruled him out of the playoffs, and any immediate chance of making an All Blacks debut.

If Naholo can return to full fitness, he remains a genuine contender to be considered during the early home Tests next season.

With the All Blacks facing a heavy schedule and Robertson already showing a willingness to rotate and reward form, the door is far from closed.

