Kalikalisui eyes gold at Fiji Finals

Cicia High School’s Semesa Kalikalisui made a statement at the final Maritime Zone meet, delivering a javelin throw that not only wowed the crowd but also put the rest of the field on notice ahead of the highly anticipated Fiji Finals.

The 18-year-old launched a massive 53.33m throw, just shy of the 59.69m record set by Queen Victoria School’s Jone Vosabalavu.

It was a personal best and a proud moment for both Kalikalisui and his school especially as this marks his first ever time at the Maritime Zone.

With the Fiji Finals set to kick off this Thursday, Kalikalisui has his sights firmly set on one goal, to achieve gold.

He is determined to make his school proud and bring the medal back to the island.

He also credits his coach, Semiti Tavaki, for sharpening his technique and building the confidence that has carried him this far.

With raw talent, discipline, and the weight of an island’s hopes behind him, Kalikalisui is ready to take on the big stage and etch his name among Fiji’s best young throwers.

Meanwhile, the Fiji Finals will start on Thursday to Saturday at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

You can watch the LIVE coverage on FBC TV.

