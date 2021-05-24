Johnson’s return shortlived

Shaun Johnson’s pectoral injury sees his return to the Warriors being halted for the NRL season.

The 31-year-old halfback has suffered a minor strain which is expected to keep him out of action for up to four weeks.

It’s a massive blow for the Warriors with Johnson, in his first match for the club in more than three years, having a hand in each of their three tries in their 28-16 defeat.

He joins experienced winger Dallin Watene-Zelezniak and rookie centre Viliami Vailea on the club’s injury list.

Watene-Zelezniak broke his left thumb in the opening minutes of Saturday’s encounter but still played 80 minutes and managed to score a first-half try.

The 26-year-old will have surgery and is likely to be out for six to eight weeks.

Teenager Vailea, playing his third NRL match, also lasted 80 minutes despite a first half knock to his knee.

Scans post-match diagnosed a MCL injury which is likely mean a four-week absence.

Meanwhile, Penrith enforcer Moses Leota will miss at least eight weeks after fracturing his shoulder during their round one victory over Manly.

NRL round 2 continues this week with Storm facing Rabbitohs at 9.05pm on Thursday.

On Friday, Dragons will face Panthers at 7pm and Roosters will face Sea Eagles at 9.05pm.

Titans will face Warriors at 4pm on Saturday before Sharks faces Eels at 6.30pm.

Also on Saturday, Cowboys will meet the Raiders 8.35pm.

On Sunday, Knights will play against Wests Tigers at 5.05pm while Bulldogs face Broncos at 7.15pm.

[Source: TVNZ]