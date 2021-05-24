Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
138 COVID-19 related deaths in third wave|Vaccinated are less likely to spread BA.2: Waqainabete|Administration of third dose to be accelerated|35 new cases of COVID-19 recorded|Pfizer to be used as booster|COVID sub-variant a threat to Fiji: Dr Fong|Health Ministry awaits more stock of AstraZeneca vaccines|Two COVID deaths and 26 new cases recorded|Mask wearing will continue: Dr Fong|COVID-19 moves towards an endemic from a pandemic|COVID-19 has an endemic endpoint: Dr Fong|One COVID death and 57 new cases recorded|Drop in COVID-19 cases to boost attendance|Restrictions remain for unvaccinated Fijians|Three COVID-19 deaths and 36 cases recorded|Two COVID-19 deaths and 75 new cases recorded|Quarantine and COVID test for travellers under review|COVID continues to claim young lives|MoH concerned with vaccine exemption requests|Health Ministry receives Pfizer vaccine|COVID death toll continues to rise|Health Ministry receives wash kits from UNICEF|Fiji receives latest batch of Pfizer vaccine|Kumar disappointed over non-adherence of COVID-safe measures|Sourcing pediatric dose of Pfizer is difficult: PS|
Full Coverage

Rugby League

Johnson’s return shortlived

Venina Rakautoga Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @VeninaRakautogaFBCNews
March 15, 2022 5:13 am

Shaun Johnson’s pectoral injury sees his return to the Warriors being halted for the NRL season.

The 31-year-old halfback has suffered a minor strain which is expected to keep him out of action for up to four weeks.

It’s a massive blow for the Warriors with Johnson, in his first match for the club in more than three years, having a hand in each of their three tries in their 28-16 defeat.

Article continues after advertisement

He joins experienced winger Dallin Watene-Zelezniak and rookie centre Viliami Vailea on the club’s injury list.

Watene-Zelezniak broke his left thumb in the opening minutes of Saturday’s encounter but still played 80 minutes and managed to score a first-half try.

The 26-year-old will have surgery and is likely to be out for six to eight weeks.

Teenager Vailea, playing his third NRL match, also lasted 80 minutes despite a first half knock to his knee.

Scans post-match diagnosed a MCL injury which is likely mean a four-week absence.

Meanwhile, Penrith enforcer Moses Leota will miss at least eight weeks after fracturing his shoulder during their round one victory over Manly.

NRL round 2 continues this week with Storm facing Rabbitohs at 9.05pm on Thursday.

On Friday, Dragons will face Panthers at 7pm and Roosters will face Sea Eagles at 9.05pm.

Titans will face Warriors at 4pm on Saturday before Sharks faces Eels at 6.30pm.

Also on Saturday, Cowboys will meet the Raiders 8.35pm.

On Sunday, Knights will play against Wests Tigers at 5.05pm while Bulldogs face Broncos at 7.15pm.

[Source: TVNZ]

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.