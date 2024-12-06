Job fair at Community Games

Youths competing in the Central Community Games in Suva over the past two days had the chance to be briefed on the different career pathways one can follow.

According to Fiji Sports Commission development officer Eastern, Saula Koroi, a job fair was hosted yesterday outside the FMF Gymnasium in Suva.

He says different ministries of the government displayed to the youths the different career pathways, along with pathways they could take to pursue these careers.

“It’s not only about sports we’ve been having here, but our ministry was conducting a job fair where we have many ministries providing services for the youth, so we’re fortunate to have this partnership.”

The tournament is aimed at helping youths battle issues many face today like drug abuse.

The tournament will conclude tomorrow.