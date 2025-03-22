Jackson not focused on refereeing

file photo

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua coach Glen Jackson is not concerned about the referee’s decision making as his team prepares to face the Western Force tomorrow in round six of the Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific competition.

Despite recent backlash from Drua fans regarding officiating in previous rounds, Jackson maintains that his team’s focus is solely on their own performance, not on the referees.

He emphasises that the Drua are dedicated to concentrating on how they play and how they prepare before stepping onto the field for any match.

“We just got to look at our performance and ourselves. I think Tevita and Frank are doing a great job trying to understand how to better understand the referee. And also to make sure that whatever happens on the field does not change to frustration and ill-discipline.”

He also says that he is happy with how his captain Tevita Ikanivere and co-captain Frank Lomani have been trying to learn how to communicate better with referees.

The Drua will be out looking once again for an away win as they take on the Force at 6.05pm tomorrow in Australia.

