Intense competition for national spots

Suva Darts Association committee member Salendra Singh says there has been a lot of competition in their previous darts tournaments, as participants are looking to make the national side for the upcoming South Pacific Darts Championship next year.

The association held one of their men’s tournament at the Fiji Club in Suva yesterday, and Singh says he is impressed with performances so far.

He also mentioned they were happy to see a lot of youngsters joining the sport.

“This is in relations to picking the best possible players for the South Pacific darts Championship early next year in January, where we will be heaving all our island brothers come compete for gold, silver and bronze.”

The association will be hosting competitions over the next few weeks, before a national men’s and women’s side will be selected in January.

The championship will be held in Suva from January 20th to the 26th.