Home ground worries for Northland and Naitasiri

Northland and Naitasiri Rugby Unions have a common issue, hosting their home games on a proper ground.

The two Unions made a proposal at the Fiji Rugby Union Annual General Meeting last week, to upgrade the grounds at Korovou and Vunidawa.

Northland President Livai Driu says it’s always great to play at your home ground but it’s even better when you have your own.

“Maybe in the next five years to develop that ground and Fiji Rugby has come on board to support us just to upgrade that piece of land. So we can have our own ground instead of relying to the schools that we are currently using at the moment.”

This is the same issue that Naitasiri is facing and they hope the relevant authorities can step in.

New appointed President Ratu Peceli Rinakama says this is something that is top of the agenda for them.

“The biggest problems now is the ground, maybe one of the reps from the primary school was saying that we have our ground, but in the actual fact is the ground belongs to school. The Union and government of the day should look into that while they still have the confidence of playing in their own ground.”

Northland will host Naitasiri at Gatward Park in Korovou today at 3pm.

Suva faces Nadroga at ANZ Stadium at 2pm, Rewa will host Nadi at Burebasaga gorunds, and Northland will meet Naitasiri at Gatward Park in Korovou.

You can catch the live action of the Suva vs Nadroga match on FBC Sports.