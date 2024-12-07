Tabadromu in pursuit of national duties

[Photo: Supplied]

Hopes of representing Fiji at international level is slowly materializing for fifteen-year-old Charlotte Tabadromu, who was part of the Fiji under-15 side playing against the Australian Wanderers.

The visitors are in the country for their yearly tour, and have been playing matches at the National Hockey Center in Suva over the last few days.

Hockey has never been a sport of choice for Tabadromu, but the Tilak High School student has fallen in love with it ever since taking it up a year ago.

It all started when she was encouraged by a friend to take up the sport right after joining high school.

Now, she is on a quest to one day represent the country at international level.

“When my friend forced me to do this, I was a bit hesitant, then I said why not I try this out. So when she forced me to do it I just fell in love with the sport, I really fell in love with the sport.”

Tabadromu also plays club competition hockey in Lautoka, and believes hard work and patience is the key to success.

The Australian Wanderers will play their last round of matches today in Suva, before concluding their tour.