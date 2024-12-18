Oceania Pacific to boost Hockey revival in Fiji

Fiji Hockey is looking to revive the sport in the country and the recently concluded Oceania Pacific competition served as an excellent starting point for this effort.

According to national men’s coach Shaun Corrie, who led the two national men’s teams in the tournament that ended last Thursday, the event marked a positive step forward.

Corrie says the Fiji Hockey Federation was grateful for the opportunity to host the competition, describing it as a significant milestone in revitalizing the sport locally.

“We were lucky this event was held here and it has sparked the revival of hockey and to be able to expose more players is very encouraging and it’s a good build-up to the revival of the sport.”

He adds they look forward to more tournaments and exposing more players in the coming year to set a new benchmark for the sport in the country.

Meanwhile, the women’s team scooped a double win while the men’s team settled for second place at the Oceania Pacific competition.