Fiji’s most-capped hockey rep gears up for Pacific Cup

[Source: Fiji Hockey Federation / Facebook]

At 40 years of age, Hector “Boy” Smith Jr. is set to add another milestone to his illustrious career as he prepares to represent Fiji at the Pacific Cup next month.

With 56 international caps since his debut in 2005, Smith remains Fiji Hockey’s most capped player, a testament to his enduring dedication and skill.

He attributes his long-standing success to the unwavering support of his family.

“I’m very grateful. The support from my family and especially my wife, who holds everything together at home, has been a key factor in my journey. Representing Fiji is not just an honor but also an opportunity to gain valuable lessons that help me on and off the field.”

Smith emphasized the personal growth hockey has brought him, vowing to give his all once again as he proudly wears Fiji’s colors on the international stage.

The Pacific Cup will be held at the National Hockey Centre in Suva from the 9th to the 12th of next month.