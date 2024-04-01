Gounder eyes Sangam Snooker title

[Source: Supplied]

Top four seeds will compete for the top two spots at the Sangam Snooker event at the Nadi Sports Club today.

Kailash Gounder, representing the Nadi Sports Club, secured his spot as the first seed.

Gounder previously clinched victory in the CVC tournament last November.

Article continues after advertisement



[Source: Sangam Fiji/ Facebook]

Tarun Padyachi and Salend Raju are the other finalists who successfully made the cut.

Manav Raj is the fourth semifinalist.

The semi-finals will begin at 10am.