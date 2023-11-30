Woods 'frustrated' that players were left out of PGA-LIV merger talks

Tiger Woods [Source: Reuters]

Tiger Woods was left “frustrated” by the lack of player involvement in the PGA Tour’s talks with Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) before their announcement of a framework agreement, the 15-times major winner said on Tuesday.

The PGA Tour, Europe-based DP World Tour and the PIF-backed LIV Golf circuit agreed to unify and move forward in a larger commercial business in June after an acrimonious legal battle lasting more than a year.

The agreement stunned the golf world and raised concerns in Washington over Saudi Arabia’s role in the deal and the risks posed by a foreign government entity assuming control over the sport.

Critics have accused the PIF of being a vehicle for the country to improve its reputation, or “sports-washing,” as it faces criticism of its human rights record.

The framework agreement is set to expire on Dec. 31 and while Woods said there were “multiple options” they still wanted a deal done by the end of the year.

Woods joined the PGA Tour’s policy board as player director in August.

The 47-year-old, who has played a limited schedule since suffering serious leg injuries in a 2021 car crash, also said he would keep playing until he feels that he can no longer be in contention for titles

Woods has won the unofficial Hero World Challenge tournament in the Bahamas, which he hosts for the benefit of his foundation, five times between 2001 and 2011.