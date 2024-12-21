PGA of America names Sprague as organisation's new CEO

Derek Sprague

The PGA of America named past president Derek Sprague as CEO.

Sprague, who served as the PGA of America’s president from 2014-2016, succeeds Seth Waugh in the CEO role after the latter stepped down in June following six years in the position.

The PGA of America, which is a separate organisation from the PGA Tour, runs the PGA Championship, Ryder Cup and many other events.

Sprague has served as general manager of TPC Sawgrass — the home of the PGA Tour’s flagship event, The Players Championship — in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida since January 2018.

Prior to that, Sprague was managing director of Liberty National Golf Club in New Jersey (2016-17), which hosted the 2017 Presidents Cup during his tenure.

During his time as PGA of America president, Sprague co-chaired a Ryder Cup Task Force which created a blueprint for success in the biennial men’s team competition between the United States and Europe.