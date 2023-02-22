Norway's Pettersen named Europe captain for 2024 Solheim Cup

[Source: Reuters]

Suzann Pettersen will return as captain of the European team at the Solheim Cup in 2024, the Ladies European Tour (LET) announced on Tuesday, with the Norwegian saying the move will offer players “more consistency”.

Pettersen is already serving as captain for the 2023 European team that will face the United States at the Sept. 22-24 Solheim Cup at Finca Cortesin in Andalucia, Spain.

The former world number two is a double major champion and has represented Europe nine times as a player in the competition and twice as a vice-captain. She was part of five triumphs, once as a non-playing assistant captain.

Europe are champions after edging the United States 15-13 at Inverness Club in Ohio in 2021 to retain the Solheim Cup. The Americans lead the overall series 10-7.

Pettersen’s counterpart, former world number one Stacy Lewis, will similarly captain the U.S. team in back-to-back Solheim Cups.

Robert Trent Jones Golf Club in Gainesville, Virginia, will host the 2024 Solheim Cup.