Rugby
Galala scores two as Nadi beat Rewa
May 7, 2022 4:49 pm
Nadi flanker Ilisoni Galala scored two tries to help his side beat Rewa 37-15 in its Skipper Cup match in Prince Charles Park today.
The hosts got off to a flyer as they dotted down 3 tries within the space of 16 minutes.
Tries were scored by lock Sitiveni Kurivitu, number 8 Veniona Vaki and wing Tevita Belo.
Rewa also managed to get points in the first half through prop Vauliasi Vuniyasi.
But Nadi hit straight back with a double to flanker Ilisoni Galala to lead 34-5 at halftime.
In the second half, Rewa started strongly scoring two quick tries to Tevita Tiusue and Vuniyasi.
The visitors missed all their conversions to trail 15-34.
Both sides went at it, with Nadi trying to further increase their lead while Rewa tried to close the gap.
Nadi later got a penalty and pushed its lead to 37 and win the game.