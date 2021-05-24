Galala scores two as Nadi beat Rewa

Nadi flanker Ilisoni Galala scored two tries to help his side beat Rewa 37-15 in its Skipper Cup match in Prince Charles Park today.

The hosts got off to a flyer as they dotted down 3 tries within the space of 16 minutes.

Tries were scored by lock Sitiveni Kurivitu, number 8 Veniona Vaki and wing Tevita Belo.

Rewa also managed to get points in the first half through prop Vauliasi Vuniyasi.

But Nadi hit straight back with a double to flanker Ilisoni Galala to lead 34-5 at halftime.

In the second half, Rewa started strongly scoring two quick tries to Tevita Tiusue and Vuniyasi.

The visitors missed all their conversions to trail 15-34.

Both sides went at it, with Nadi trying to further increase their lead while Rewa tried to close the gap.

Nadi later got a penalty and pushed its lead to 37 and win the game.