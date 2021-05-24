Home

Boxing

Former boxer worry for Wilder

October 7, 2021 5:42 am

Former professional boxer David Price believes Deontay Wilder’s ego might prevent him from making the necessary changes to beat Tyson Fury in their trilogy fight.

They meet in Las Vegas this weekend with Fury, 33, making the first defence of his WBC world heavyweight title.

Wilder suffered a technical knockout defeat by the Briton 20 months ago, after their first fight was drawn.

The American made a string of bizarre excuses for the loss and Price said it was “a dangerous game to play”.

Wilder, who was beaten for the first time in his professional career, claimed Fury “cheated” by tampering with his gloves and that his own ring-walk outfit was too heavy and drained him of his energy.

