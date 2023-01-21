Former Barcelona defender detained on suspicion of sexual assault

[Source: BBC Sports]

Brazil defender Dani Alves has been detained by police in Barcelona on suspicion of sexual assault.

The former Barcelona full-back, 39, allegedly assaulted a woman by inappropriately touching her in a nightclub in Barcelona in December.

Alves, who has denied the allegation, has been taken into custody and will be questioned by a judge on Friday.

Article continues after advertisement

He played 408 times for Barcelona across two spells and was also part of Brazil’s 2022 World Cup squad.

The defender currently plays for Pumas UNAM in Mexico.

Local police Mossos d’Esquadra confirmed the details to Reuters and AFP news agencies.