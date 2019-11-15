Young Fijian footballer attracts A-League club’s attention

Another Fiji footballer is starting to attract an A-League club’s attention.

17 -year- old Rahul Naresh may be an unknown now but he may soon be a household name like Fiji’s most successful footballer, Roy Krishna.

The young Naresh from Ba is a talented player and could be moving to Australia soon as he is being scouted by top A-League club Melbourne Victory.

Naresh featured for Fiji at the OFC under 16 Championship held in Solomon Islands in 2018.

Just recently the 17-year-old player moved to New Zealand to represent the Auckland-based side Manukau United alongside other Fijians such as Etonia Dogalau and Kishan Sami.

Speaking to One News, Naresh says he wants to follow the footsteps of like Fiji’s wonder boy from Siberia in Labasa.

“I want to play for the Manukau team, for the first team trying my best you know I want to play for more like Roy Krishna Wellington Phoenix.”

Another Fijian teenager in the Manukau club is Mohammed Nabeel and he too is inspired by Krishna.

‘If we have a chance to become the next Roy Krishna it will be a wonderful thing like Roy Krishna is the wonder boy for Fiji like everyone knows right.”

Manukau United is one of the New Zealand clubs allowing many Pacific Islanders to enter their youth and senior squads.