We want to prove people wrong: Ravai

London-based and Digicel Fiji Football rep Peter Ravai says the team is going to the qualifiers for something bigger than themselves.

The ‘Bula Boys’ are in Qatar in preparation for the FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Ravai who was the last call-up to the final team and one of the youngest says while they carry the nation’s hope, they also want to prove critics wrong.

“It’s been good spending time with these great bunch of boys. I know it’s a very young squad but there’s a lot of talent. I now people doubt us because we have a young squad but we are ready to prove people wrong and make Fiji proud.”

The national side will face New Caledonia in its first match next Saturday at 5pm.

Meanwhile, round five of the Digicel Premier League starts this Sunday.

At the ANZ Stadium, Suva hosts Nasinu at 3pm while Navua meets Tailevu Naitasiri at the Uprising Sports Centre.

A double header will be held at Lawaqa Park with Nadroga facing Labasa at 2pm and Nadi battles Rewa at 4pm.

You can watch the double header match live on FBC Pop on Walesi.