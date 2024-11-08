Wasasala grateful for National team return

Veteran Labasa striker Christopher Wasasala

Veteran Labasa striker Christopher Wasasala says he is grateful and proud to rejoin the national squad, a spot he has worked tirelessly to secure.

The 29-year-old forward shared that representing Fiji again is especially meaningful, given the increased competition within the team as Fiji’s football scene continues to grow.

As Fiji’s team evolves with fresh talent, Wasasala acknowledges the importance of experience while embracing the new challenges that come with maintaining a spot.