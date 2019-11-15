Vonolagi says Rewa is the team to beat in VPL

AMPS Industries Nasinu coach Tagi Vonolagi believes he is optimistic his young side can deliver against BOG champions and Vodafone Premier League leaders Rewa tomorrow.

Vonolagi says they’ll give their all against their neighbors.

However, the former national team captain says nothing can be taken away from the Delta Tigers.

“Well Rewa is a team that has played together for quite a while they have some national reps there which is a bonus for them they have a good coach and their style of play is different from our style of play”.

Rewa Head Coach Marika Rodu says the giant-killers will pose a threat to them if they are disorganized.

He says he saw their game last weekend against Lautoka and they were fast but sometimes not accurate.

Rewa play Nasinu tomorrow at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori at 2pm tomorrow.

In other VPL matches tomorrow, Ba will play Suva at 3pm at the ANZ Stadium and Nadi hosts Lautoka at Prince Charles Park at 1pm.

Meanwhile, in the lone match today, Labasa meets Navua at 7pm at the Uprising Resort ground.

This match will be shown live and exclusive on FBC Sports with the radio commentary on Mirchi FM.