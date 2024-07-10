Vinicius apologises after Brazil's early Copa America exit

Brazil forward Vinicius Junior [Source: Reuters]
Brazil forward Vinicius Jr apologised to their supporters on Tuesday after he missed their Copa America quarter-final exit due to suspension, but he said that the nine-times champions would return to their former glory.
The 23-year-old Real Madrid winger was suspended due to an accumulation of yellow cards and watched from the stands as Brazil lost to record 15-times winners Uruguay 4-2 in a penalty shootout following a goalless draw on Saturday.
Brazil had failed to impress at the Copa, drawing twice in the group stage while beating only Paraguay.
It was their second straight quarter-final exit from a major tournament after they lost to Croatia on penalties at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.
Vinicius, who enjoyed a fine 2023-24 season at Madrid, has scored five goals in 34 appearances for Brazil since making his international debut in 2019.