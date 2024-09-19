USA falls to Korea DPR in FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup semi-final

[Source: USA Soccer]

The bronze medal is the best the Americans can do at the Under-20 World Cup after falling 1-0 to North Korea in the semi-finals today.

The USA will play either Japan or the Netherlands in Saturday’s third-place game.

The Americans reached the semi-finals with a stunning victory over Germany, winning on penalties after scoring two goals within 90 seconds deep into second-half stoppage time.

But that game seemed to take some effort out of the USA, who were chasing North Korea for much of the first 75 minutes of the game.

North Korea scored the only goal it needed in the 22nd minute, and had a 17-7 shot advantage on the Americans. U.S. goalkeeper Teagan Wy kept the USYNT in the game, making a couple of nice saves early in the second half. Pietra Tordin had the best chance for the Americans, in the 78th, but North Korea’s keeper made a diving block on it.