Underdog tag for Young Kulas

The Digicel Young Kulas are heading into today’s OFC Under-19 Championship quarter-final as underdogs.

Coach Angeline Chua says she’s glad they made it out of the group stages, commending the team’s determination and fighting spirit.

She says the knockout stages will be another level and they will have to be in their absolute best.

Article continues after advertisement

“We had the lowest ranking and we will stick to the mentality to go all out and play as a team. We’ll approach the game as underdogs and play until the last minute.”

Chua says they’ve studied their opponent but they will focus on themselves and what they have to do.

Fiji is up against a strong New Caledonia outfit who has been unbeaten from the pool games.

They meet at 7 tonight at the HFC Stadium in Suva.

Before this at 3pm, Samoa faces Tahiti in the first quarter-final fixture.

You can also watch it live on the FBC Sports HD Channel.