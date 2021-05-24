Home

Football

Uefa ends legal fight against Barcelona, Juventus and Real Madrid

| @BBCWorld
September 28, 2021 10:55 am
[Source: BBC]

Uefa has ended its legal fight against Barcelona, Juventus and Real Madrid over their involvement in the proposed European Super League.

The clubs were among the 12 “founding” members of the breakaway league, which later collapsed.

The trio, who have refused to renounce the project, were being investigated for “a potential violation” of Uefa’s legal framework.

Article continues after advertisement

Uefa says it is now “as if the proceedings had never been opened”.

“The Uefa Appeals Body has declared today the proceedings null and void,” a statement read.

The moves comes after a court in Madrid ruled that Uefa should not punish the three remaining clubs.

European football’s governing body has also said it will not yet collect the goodwill payments agreed with the other nine Super League clubs – Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United and Tottenham plus Atletico Madrid, Inter Milan and AC Milan.

The English clubs had agreed a combined payment of £22m in June.

