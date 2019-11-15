Home

Three-year suspension with fine for Ba's Saula Waqa

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
August 10, 2020 11:06 am
Saula Waqa

Ba football captain Saula Waqa has been suspended for three years after testing positive for marijuana during the Punjas Battle of the Giants tournament.

This has been confirmed by Fiji Football Association chief executive Mohammed Yusuf who says the Ba striker is a repeat offender.

The national striker has also been slapped with a $500 fine.

Article continues after advertisement

“He’s a second offender, a repeat offender so three years and a $500 fine.”

This means Waqa will not be allowed to participate at any level of football.

Waqa was the only one tested positive out of the total 72 players that were tested during the Punjas Battle of the Giants tournament.

Meanwhile, in the BOG semi-finals this Saturday, Ba will take on Rewa at 2pm while Nadi will play Suva at 4pm at Churchill Park and you can catch the live commentaries of both these matches on Mirchi FM.

