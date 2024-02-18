Tahiti qualifies for knockout phase in Beach Soccer World Cup

Tahiti players react after their sensational comeback win over Spain at UAE 2024 Dubai. [Source: FIFA Beach Soccer]

Tahiti became the first team to reach the knockout phase of UAE 2024 Dubai as the Warrior Gods came from three goals down to sink Spain 5-3 in the FIFA Beach Soccer.

Dona had rifled home a third for Spain to become the first goalkeeper to net at these finals and put clear daylight between the two sides in the second period.

But Tahiti fought back to bring the game level, before Roonui Tinirauarii netted a brace to send his side flying into the knockout phase.

In other matches, Italy defeated Egypt 6-2, UAE beat USA 3-2 while IR Iran overcame Argentina 6-3.