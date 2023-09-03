Table toppers clash in DFPL

It’s going to be an exciting day of football as the Digicel Fiji Premier League heads into the 16th round of competition.

A thrilling match-up will take place in the West today as table leaders Lautoka face third-place Suva.

Both teams are in contention for the title with the Blues leading with 31 points on the table and Suva at 26 points.

The match will take place at Churchill Park.

There will also be a doubleheader at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori today.

Tailevu Naitasiri will meet Nadroga at 1 p.m., while Rewa and Nadi will face off at 3 p.m.

You can catch the live commentaries of the doubleheader on Mirchi FM.