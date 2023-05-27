Suva’s shot at history dashed by Auckland City

[Source: Oceania Football Confederation/Facebook]

In a final that had the fans at the edge of their seats, Suva football had an incredible comeback only to be denied as Auckland City bagged their 11th OFC Champions League title.

Locked 2-all at fulltime, Auckland City struck in the 107th minute into extra time to win 4-2 and seal their place in the FIFA Club World Cup in Saudi Arabia later this year.

Auckland City looked on course for another comfortable victory leading 2-0 through to the 65th minute of the match.

Suva came with renewed hope and shifted the momentum of the match with a goal to ni-Vanuatu national Alex Saniel.

Just 17 minutes later they levelled the scores through Marlon Tahioa.

This forced the match into extra time with both sides reduced to 10 men after the first 15 minutes.

Auckland City had enough in the tank to dash Suva’s shot at history with two late goals.