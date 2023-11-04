Suva women’s on track for Futsal IDC title

[Source: Fiji Football Association/ Facebook]

The Suva side just needs a draw against Tailevu Naitasiri tomorrow to clinch the inaugural Extra Supermarket Women’s Futsal IDC title at the Vodafone Arena in Suva.

This is after the side defeated Nasinu 1-0 in their second game today.

Yesterday the capital city side beat Rewa 4-1 in its opening match.

Suva have six points at the moment and a draw tomorrow against Tailevu Naitasiri will be enough to secure the first women’s futsal IDC title.

In other results today, Tailevu Naitasiri beat Rewa 4-3.