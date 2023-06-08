Suva determined to defend title

Suva FC’s Bruce Hughes

Defending Digicel Fiji FACT champion Container Haulage PTE Ltd, Extra Supermarket, and All Freight Logistics Suva is determined to retain the title.

The side recently returned from the OFC Champions League in Vanuatu and had less than a week to prepare for the tournament which starts tomorrow.

Striker Bruce Hughes says they haven’t had enough time to prepare but they will still have to go all out.

Article continues after advertisement

“I’m joining them back so my aim is to try to maintain that cup back to the Suva team since we are not prepared that well, just came back from the O-League, some of the boys have injuries but we’ll try to cope with it and do what we can do at the Fiji FACT.”

Hughes adds defending a title is harder because teams will come after you, but they’re ready.

Suva takes on Hyperchem Pharmacy Lautoka in their opening match at 5.30pm.

Esy Kool Nadi FC will open the tournament with Security System Management Inc./Oceania Fiberglass PTE Ltd Tailevu Naitasiri at 1.30 p.m tomorrow.

Rooster Chicken Ba FC battles Rivertubing Fiji and Koromakawa Rentals & Tours Navua FC at 3.30 p.m.

The last match tomorrow will see Extra Supermarket Labasa FC battle AK Plumbing and Glamada REWA FC at 8. p.m.

You can listen to the live commentaries of these matches LIVE on Mirchi FM.