Simmons ready for big outing

The Fiji women's futsal team during one of their training sessions

Louisa Simmons says playing in the OFC Women’s Futsal Nations Cup is a significant challenge for her.

Simmons, who also serves as an assistant coach for several youth national teams, shared that transitioning from a mentor to a player has been a difficult adjustment.

Despite the challenges, the Ba rep expresses her happiness at being selected to represent the country in the inaugural tournament.

“Preparations have been going good, two sessions a day, not easy but yeah. The intensity is high but it will all be worth it in the tournament and it will all be good.”

Simmons is one of the 14 players chosen from the extended squad of 20 players.

Fiji is scheduled to compete against Solomon Islands, Tahiti, New Zealand, and Tonga.

The tournament starts this Saturday in the Solomon Islands.