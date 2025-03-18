Sherman acknowledges improved discipline

[Source: Fiji Football Association/Facebook]

Fiji Bula Boys coach Rob says he is satisfied with the team’s improved discipline as they prepare for their FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier against New Zealand.

Sherman says the boys have progressed in controlling their emotions and adhering to fair play.

He contrasted the team’s current behavior with their past performances, noting a significant improvement.

“In terms of discipline, the boys have demonstrated a better discipline over successive games. When you go back to maybe our Nations Cup, we had a couple of send-ins off and now we have a rare booking or two. So, the boys fully appreciate the need to control their emotions.”

Sherman adds he is confident in the team’s ability to maintain their disciplined approach in the upcoming qualifier.

Fiji faces New Zealand in the qualifier this Friday at Wellington’s Sky Stadium at 6PM FJT.

