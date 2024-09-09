Selectors impressed with players

As the McDonalds Talent Development Inter-District Championship came to an end yesterday, Fiji Football Head of Talent Development Sunil Kumar says they are surprised to see an abundance of talent from very young players.

The three-day tournament featured more than 450 players from nine districts around the country, including the northern division.

Sunil Kumar says while identifying talented players during the tournament, he and other selectors made their selections from a particular curriculum that lists skill sets players must have.

He says this allows the selectors to easily choose certain players they believe can blend well with other players with a similar skill set.

“We have our curriculum, which is the Totogo Football Law, and then we have the Fijian Talent ID Portal, so we’re using that model to identify talent.”

Kumar also says a similar tournament will be held later this year to identify more talented players.