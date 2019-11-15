Rewa wary of Nasinu

The Rewa football side is cautious of what Nasinu will bring when they meet on Sunday in round nine of the Vodafone Premier League.

During the round one fixture, Rewa had to fight back to win 4-3.

Delta Tigers coach Marika Rodu says the tough encounter is still fresh in their minds.

“Nasinu is a good team and currently they’ve been disappointing other teams in terms of disrupting their performance. We cannot take away anything from Nasinu, they are equally good and they have grown game by game as the players are bettering themselves.”

Rewa takes on Nasinu on Sunday at 2pm at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori.

Other games on Sunday will see Nadi hosting Lautoka at Prince Charles Park at 1pm and at 3pm Suva hosts Ba at the ANZ Stadium.

The lone match on Saturday features Navua facing Labasa at 7pm at the Uprising Resort Ground and the match will be shown live on FBC Sports and the commentary on Mirchi FM.