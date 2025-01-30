Rewa ready for battle at the Lion’s den

Rewa football captain Setareki Hughes is well aware of the challenge that awaits his team when they take on Labasa at Subrail Park this Saturday in the first leg of the Pillay Garments Champion vs Champion series.

With Labasa’s passionate supporters expected to turn out in full force, Hughes says that the Babasiga Lions will have the advantage of a vocal home crowd behind them.

“Atmosphere in Labasa will be interesting because of their home crowd, always backing them up, there will be a little bit of pressure for my team and playing against them will be tough. But we’ll go out there and give our 100% to come out with the first win in the first leg.”

Rewa has been preparing for the past three weeks, focusing on tightening their defense and addressing areas that cost them last season.

The match kicks off at 1:30 pm on Saturday at Subrail Park.

You can catch live commentary on Radio Fiji Two.