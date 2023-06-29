Rewa prepares for Labasa game

Fine-tuning key areas has been the focus for Rewa this week before they take on Labasa in round 10 of the Digicel Fiji Premier League this weekend.

Rewa coach, Rodeck Singh emphasized that some areas were exposed during their Fiji FACT outing.

He adds the midfield is a crucial area for them.

“We are working on the dynamics and then we talked about the opposition to receive, opposition midfielders to receive a lot of balls, if you look at our game with Lautoka you will see we allowed Zibraaz and Siti to receive a lot of balls and go behind us with the passes, so these are some of the things we are working on”

Singh says their preparation is on track and he’s looking forward to a good outing.

He also says many youngsters have shown interest in donning the red and white jumper.

Labasa will host Rewa at 1 pm on Saturday at Subrail Park.

You can listen to the LIVE commentary on Mirchi FM.

Meanwhile, four games will be held on Sunday all kicking off at 3pm with Ba hosting Tailevu Naitasiri at the Fiji FA Academy ground while Suva and Tavua meet at the Uprising Sports Complex in Pacific Harbor.

In another match, Nadi takes on Navua at Prince Charles Park and Lautoka faces Nadroga at Churchill Park.