Police Mobile to face Westerners in Police IDC final

Both spots for the final of the 2024 Police Inter-District-Championship has been confirmed.

The Police Mobile Forces and Western Division Two will be going head to head later this afternoon in the final after putting up outstanding performances in the two semi-finals.

The Police Mobile Forces proved too strong for a determined Headquarters side, beating them 1-0 in the first semi-final with the only goal of the match coming from Mesake Nasilasila in the 25th minute.

The Westerners also proved their worth, after defeating the Northerners 1-0, where national rep Sairusi Nalaubu scored their only goal in the 18th minute.

The two sides will now battle it out for the 2024 Police IDC title at 3.30pm at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori.