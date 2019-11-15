Playing on a turf a challenge for Labasa

Labasa Football President Rayaz Khan says playing on synthetic turf will be a major challenge for the Babasiga Lions.

The side faces Navua in their Vodafone Premier League clash at 7pm with the game to be played at the Uprising Resort ground.

Khan says their biggest challenge will be having to adjust to the playing environment.

“We haven’t played on turf recently so it will be a challenging game for us. Knowing that Navua is training on the turf every day with the match to be played at 7pm, it will be a very challenging game for us.”

The Northerners last met Navua in round two and managed to come out with a 2-nil win.

The teams clash at 7pm with the match to be shown live on FBC Sports and the commentary to air on Mirchi FM.

In tomorrow’s matches, Nadi takes on Lautoka at 1pm at Prince Charles Park, Rewa battles Nasinu at 2pm at Ratu Cakobau Park and Suva hosts Ba at the ANZ Stadium at 3 pm.