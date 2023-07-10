Player’s composure crucial for winning says Mannu

Maintaining players’ composure under pressure is something Tailevu Naitasiri will be working on for their remaining matches in the Digicel Fiji Premier League.

The side defeated Tavua 1-0 in the round 11 match at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori yesterday as young lad Nischal Lal, who came off the bench, made a lone goal at the end of injury time in the extra time.

Assistant Coach Priyant Mannu says they are not taking any teams lightly and will give their best moving forward.

“We have Rewa next week, so we have to cut this win short and go back for training tomorrow.”

Despite losing a couple of players during the transfer window, Manu is pleased that they have retained the majority of their players.

Meanwhile, Tavua Coach Shalen Lal says a lack of finishing and quality passes cost the team their loss.

He says they had a good lineup, but the frustration of not scoring affected the player’s performances.

“We did not expect this result, but then we got players who are gelling with the team, especially the likes of Malakai Tiwa and Manasa. I would say we probably were not lucky. We had chances, but we did not score.”

Lal says they will go back and iron out their mistakes, especially the individual efforts of players off and on the field.